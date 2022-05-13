Candidate for Pender County Commissioners accused of vandalizing political opinion sign

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) –A candidate for Pender County Commissioners getting served with a criminal summons, after allegedly vandalizing a political opinion sign.

A sign with a red slash through Pender County Commissioner candidate Jerry Grove’s name, with the words “we have better choices” under it, was vandalized several times within a matter of weeks. Owner of the sign, Ken Ramsey says he set up a fake camera facing the sign, and a second hidden camera that captured images of a man using a knife to damage the sign.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man in the image as Groves, and he was served with a criminal summons. He is scheduled to appear in court June 29. Pender County Board of Elections says it does not police signs at polling locations, unless they are within 50 feet of the building, but did confirm the sign is not a paid political one.