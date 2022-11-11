Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.

Graham owns Dave and Lloyd’s Produce Farm and a catering company, which he uses to cook the homemade fresh meals for community members.

“I was inspired by my brother in Bolivia. They went over there, and they had a ‘feed the needy’ over there, and help them out, and I was inspired by doing it myself. So, now this make my 11th year doing it, and I’m proud of it,” said David Graham’s, event organizer.

Graham will be serving turkey, barbecue, ribs, collard greens, biscuits, and more.

Kent Armstrong has been helping Graham with the annual event for years, and says it take months to plan for, but it is well worth the effort.

“Good to know that you’re doing a worthy cause and helping somebody. You know, that’s the less fortunate not able to help themselves, it feels good. It’s a wonderful thing to see their smiling faces and happy to have a good delicious meal to enjoy,” said Kent Armstrong, volunteer.

Graham says people will be able to come to the park and get a free meal, with no questions asked.

“I thank God for giving me the strength and encouraging mind to keep on doing this every year, because there’s a lot of places that throw out food and there’s people around here suffering and don’t have nothing to eat, and I’m blessed –I’m blessed. So, and I want to keep helping people,” said Graham.

Graham says over the years, hundreds of people have traveled from across Pender County for one of the free meals, and he expects a large turnout tomorrow.