Pender County reviewing applications for consultants regarding healthcare providers

(Photo: Annick Joseph | WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County is one step closer to determining the future of Pender Medical Center.

Earlier this year, Pender County Commissioners began to review options as Novant Health’s contract with Pender Medical Center is set to run out in 2023.

On Monday night, County Manager David Andrews shared with commissioners that four people responded to the county’s Request for Statements of Qualifications related to professional consulting services to assist with the evaluation of its options regarding healthcare providers and negotiations of any legal agreements.

The commissioners voted unanimously to allow staff to create a committee to review the applications and present a recommendation to the board at a later date.