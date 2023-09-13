Pender school board votes to fund $48K+ repairs to Burgaw Middle School

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Board of Education voted to fund repairs to Burgaw Middle School on Tuesday night.

The media center at Burgaw Middle School was damaged after a vehicle crashed into it in May.

According to documents provided by the school district, repairs will cost $48,547.59, which will be paid from the insurance company’s allocation.

The man accused of crashing into the building is 41-year-old Johnathan Franklin.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, but his case has been pushed back to October 26.

Also during the Tuesday’s meeting, the school board voted to instruct staff to look into installing GPS monitors in all district-owned vehicles.

Currently, the yellow fleet — which includes the district’s school buses — already has GPS monitors installed.

Staff is now going to conduct a feasibility study on installing monitors on the “white fleet” — which includes all other vehicles owned by the district.