Pet Pals: 1 1/2-Year-Old Shepherd Mix Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Animal Services staff describe her as an absolute love bug and is a favorite among the staff.

This week’s Pet Pal is a 1 ½-year-old female shepherd mix.

They also say that she enjoys all types of attention, and loves cuddling after going for a run.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70.