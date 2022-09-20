Pet Pals: 1-Year-Old Female Cat Looking For Forever Home

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Animal Services staff describe her as a very sweet and quiet gal.

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week we’re featuring a 1-year-old female cat.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services staff describe her as a very sweet and quiet gal. They also say she loves to stare out the window with those big, golden eyes.

If you would like to meet her, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.