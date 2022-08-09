Pet Pals: 1-Year-Old Pit Bull Mix Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services staff describe him as a dog who can whip your family into shape.

1-Year-Old Pit Bull Mix Looking For a Forever Home

1-Year-Old Pit Bull Mix Looking For a Forever Home

1-Year-Old Pit Bull Mix Looking For a Forever Home

1-Year-Old Pit Bull Mix Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is a 1-year-old pit bull mix.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Unit describe him as sweet boy with a lot of energy who needs an active family to whip into shape.

They also say he is extremely kind and has loved everyone who has come to visit him at the shelter.

If you would like to meet him, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70.