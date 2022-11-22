Pet Pals: 1 year-old shepherd mix looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 1 year-old female shepherd-husky mix.

New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she has some next level energy, so she needs a fit family on the move.

She is also extremely friendly with people and other dogs, and like most huskies, she likes to sing and talk.

If you would like to meet her, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.

If you have another dog, a meet a greet is required.