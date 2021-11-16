Pet Pals: 13-year-old Lab/Pitbull mix is looking for a new home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– This week’s Pet Pal is a 13-year-old Lab/Pitbull mix named Simba who is in need of a forever home.

According to staff at the New Hanover County Animal Shelter he is very calm, gentle, and loves people. He also enjoys sleeping with thick blankets.

If your interested in adopting Simba, adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption, and if you have any other dogs in your home you are asked to bring them as well.

County residents can adopt for $70