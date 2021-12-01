Pet Pals: 14-Year-old domestic short hair cat is looking for a new home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 14-year-old domestic short hair cat name Prissy.

New Hanover County Animal Services Supervisor Stephen Watson described her to be very sweet and loving.

They say she is best suited for a home with out children and that she is also following a special meal plan to drop a few pounds before the holidays.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption.

Adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70