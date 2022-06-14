Pet Pals: 15-week-old female lab hound mix is looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is a 15-week-old female lab hound mix named “Queen.”

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services staff describe her as a very active puppy who loves her chew toys. She also loves people and having her photos taken.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70.