Pet Pals: 2-Year-Old Pit Bull Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she *loves* playing in water… so much that they call her the swimmer pup. She does need to be the only dog.. but staff say she’ll have plenty fun in the pool all by herself.

If you’d like to meet her… New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

August is Clear the Shelter Month and adoptions are only $40.