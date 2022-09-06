Pet Pals: 2-Year-Old Tabby Cat Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Animal Services staff describe her as loving one on one attention-- but she is not a fan of other cats.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services staff describe her as loving one on one attention– but she is not a fan of other cats. She came into the shelter covered in fleas but her skin is healing and her hair is growing back.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.