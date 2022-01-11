Pet Pals: 2-Year-old Tortoiseshell is looking for her forever home

This weeks Pet pal is a 2-yearold female Tortoiseshell cat or better known as a Tortie.

Staffe at New Hanover County Animal Services tell us She is very passionate and loves to be around people. She loves it when people scratch her chin, but she is not very fond of having her tail scratched.

The staff added that she also loves her temptations treats.

A meet and great is required prior to adoption.

If you’d like to adopt her you can visit New Hanover County Animal Services located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. Residents can adopt for $70.