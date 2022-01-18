Pet Pals: 2-year-old Tree Walker Hound is looking for a new forever home

This weeks Pet Pal is a Tree Walker Hound named “Duncan Donuts”

New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as very playful, and say he needs a special non-tip food bowl because he likes to play with the dish even when it’s not empty.

Duncan is also described as very goofy and sweet, but he does need some training.

It is recommended that he is adopted into a home with a 6ft fence because he can jump high, and that he would not be best suit to live in an apartment because he is very vocal.

Adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption, and if you have any other dogs in your home you are asked to bring them as well.

County residents can adopt for $70