Pet Pals: 3-Year-Old Shepherd Mix Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — 3-year-old female shepherd mix is looking for a forever home.

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Staff say she is a little shy and in need of a patient home. She is also very active and might be the best hiking companion you could ask for.

If you would like to meet her, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.

If you have another dog a meet and greet is required.