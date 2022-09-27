Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County Sheriff's Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated.

New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.

If you have a pet, a meet and greet is required before adoption.