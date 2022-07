New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is a 4-month-old kitten.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Unit describe her as a very petite and active kitten.

They also say she loves dental treats and is very curious.

If you would like to meet her, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70.