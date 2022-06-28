Pet Pals: 4-Year-Old Female Shepherd Mix Looking For A Forever Home

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Animal Services staff describe her as a bit of a goofball and in need of an active family.

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet is a four-year-old female shepherd mix.

She would do well to have some training– luckily she is food motivated. She loves attention though, so she has to be the only pet in the house.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70.