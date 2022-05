Pet Pals: 4-year-old male lab mix looking for forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — THIS WEEK’S PET PAL IS A 4-YEAR-OLD NEUTERED MALE LAB MIX NAMED HARLEY.

NEW HANOVER SHERIFF’S OFFICE ANIMAL SERVICES STAFF DESCRIBE HIM AS VERY HIGH ENERGY AND IN NEED OF TRAINING.

HARLEY IS ALSO A BIT OF AN ESCAPE ARTIST AND WILL NEED A FENCED-IN YARD.

IF YOU’D LIKE TO MEET HIM… NEW HANOVER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ANIMAL SERVICES IS LOCATED AT ONE-80 DIVISION DRIVE IN WILMINGTON.

COUNTY RESIDENTS CAN ADOPT FOR 70-DOLLARS.