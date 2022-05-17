Pet Pals: 4-year-old male tabby cat needs a forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is a 4-year-old grey male tabby cat who needs a name and a home.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services staff describe him as very sweet and cuddly. He is also very quiet and would rather sit in your lap than play with a toy.

If you’d like to meet him… New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70.