Pet Pals: 5-Month-Old Male Shepherd Mix Looking For A Forever Home

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Animal Services describe him as a typical high energy puppy.

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 5-month-old male shepherd mix.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit describe him as a typical high energy puppy. They also say he’s a vocal boy who will need some chew toys in the house if you want to keep your shoes intact.

If you would like to meet him, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.

If you have another dog, a meet a greet is required.