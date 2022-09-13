Pet Pals: 5-Month-Old Tortie Cat Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Animal Services Staff describe her as extremely curious and very social. They also say she's very active and quick to make friends.

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 5-month-old female tortie cat.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.