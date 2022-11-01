Pet Pals: 6-Month-Old Black Male Cat Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Animal Services staff say he has the best manners in the building.

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 6-month-old black male cat.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit say he can be shy at first but has warmed up to everyone at the shelter. They also say he’s always dressed to the nines and has the best manners in the building.

If you would like to meet him, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.