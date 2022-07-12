Pet Pals: 6-Month-Old Boxer Mix looking for a forever home

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services staff describe him as a very loving puppy who thinks he's a lap dog.

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is a 6-month-old boxer mix.

They also say he needs Kong Chew Toys.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70.