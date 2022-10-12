Pet Pals: 7-Year-Old Black Cat Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover Sheriff's Office Animal Services Staff say he is extremely laid back

New Hanover County (WWAY) — 7-year-old male cat named “Mickey” looking for a forever home.

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Staff say he is extremely laid back– more of a ‘go with the flow’ type of kitty. They also say he loves his cat nip and jumping in your lap after he’s finished.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. County residents can adopt for $70.