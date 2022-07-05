Pet Pals: 8-Month-Old Calico Cat Looking For A Forever Home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal in an 8-month-old female Calico cat.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services staff describe her as a very quiet and very personable little lady.

She also loves toys with feathers and has been nothing but sweet to everyone at the shelter.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70.