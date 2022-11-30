PFAS contamination and well sampling info session held in Riegelwood

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality came to Columbus County on Tuesday night to talk about PFAS and well sampling.

Michael Scott, director of the North Carolina Division of Waste Management, explained what PFAS and GenX are and the potential outcomes of the well sampling, as well as the progress of the sampling since it began earlier this year.

In October, DEQ said Chemours had sent out over 100,000 letters about well sampling to people with private wells. Those whose wells test for high levels of PFAS get replacement water first and then will be contacted within six months about the installation of reverse osmosis systems or granular activated carbon systems. The installation and upkeep of the systems would be funded by Chemours. Those with contaminated wells may also qualify to use a municipal water supply.

Scott says nearly 600 residences in the Lower Cape Fear qualified for alternative water sources after their wells tested positive for high levels of GenX. Only one of those wells is in the Riegelwood community of Columbus County where Tuesday night’s meeting was held.

Columbus County Health Director Kim Smith coordinated the meeting and says it’s a good start to getting people in the more rural areas of the Cape Fear informed.

“I was glad that they came. Please go home and tell your neighbors, your friends, your family so that we can get the word out because I believe there’s a lot of people here that have wells that have not been tested,” Smith said.

Even if people have not received a letter from Chemours about well sampling, they can apply here or call (910) 678-1100.

For additional information on private well sampling, including the results of the sampling that has already taken place, visit here.