Phantom Seas brings North Carolina legends to Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores

Fish dressed as phantoms as part of the Phantom Seas event. (Photo: NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores)

PINE KNOLL SHORES (News Release) — Marine mysteries and haunted histories await guests during “Phantom Seas: Legends and Lore” from 9am to 4pm on October 28 at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visitors will explore a haunted Aquarium featuring mysteries, ghost tales, and folklore from across North Carolina.

During the event, guests will visit a haunted swamp and a mermaid cove. Children of all ages can discover the stories of the Graveyard of the Atlantic and roam the Aquarium. Staff will be stationed around the Aquarium at trick-or-treat booths, carnival games will be available throughout the day, and crafts, animal encounters, and other activities will be available in-between.

“Phantom Seas will create an immersive environment based on North Carolina ghost stories, legends, and folklore. Visitors will be able to explore spooky swamps, a haunted ocean, and connect with stories rooted in North Carolina history,” said Educator Sarah Wright.

Phantom Seas is an event for all ages and will replace the Aquarium’s toddlers-only event, Preschool Pumpkin Patch, and the former Trick-or-Treat: Under the Sea event. Though, there will still be a space for younger children, with the Aquarium’s classroom set-up for them to explore.

“Halloween is a favorite holiday for many people, so we wanted to create an event that would be fun for everyone that walks through our doors,” added Wright. “Phantom Seas has lots of room to grow in the next few years. In the future, we hope to include a theater show, costume contest, and much more.”

The event is free and included with the regular admission ticket and membership reservations made for that day. Those interested are encouraged to purchase online tickets and membership reservations in advance to secure their time spot.

For more information, visit the aquarium’s website.