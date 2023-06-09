Police investigating Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is in the hospital, and the search is on for a suspect after a shooting Friday afternoon in Wilmington.

According to police, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 2000 block of Colwell Avenue around 1:30pm. Officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The reports states the victim was in his vehicle on Colwell Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and shot him.

The victim was transported by EMS to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilmington Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (910) 343-3600 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.