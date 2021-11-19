Police release names in Wilmington death investigation

Police encourage those caught in domestic violence to seek help.

Police lights (Photo: KXLN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 911 calls have been released to WWAY, shedding light on a Wilmington death investigation.

Wilmington police found 19-year-old Shelby Hershberger and 23-year-old Daniel Hernandez dead in an apartment off Heartside Drive last week.

Hershberger had been shot and killed, while Hernandez died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

In the 911 calls, you can hear neighbors describing that terrifying moment.

“I don’t really know,” one caller said to dispatch. “It kind of sounded like someone got shot like a lot. And then fire alarms started going off. When did you hear it? How long ago? Literally two minutes ago. It was like one, two, three, there was a bit of a break, and then I heard it again.

“It’s either a bullet exit from an apartment and/or some sort of combustible device that caused a window to be blown out, screen to be damaged, and property damage of the community as well,” another caller said.

Hershberger’s sister has a GoFundMe to cover the 19-year-old victim’s funeral costs.