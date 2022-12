Police say 2 dead, suspicious device found at Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Colorado

THORNTON, CO (CBS) — A man shot and killed his wife then killed himself on Christmas morning at a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, police said.

In a news release, Thornton Police confirmed that the two adults found dead at the scene were a married couple who were former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation.

Police said the Adams County Coroner’s Officer would confirm the identities of the deceased at a later time.

They also said “the Adams County Sheriff’s Department Hazardous Material Unit is currently investigating suspicious devices found at the scene,” and that police are interviewing witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to police, there is “no known threats to the Thornton community.”

Thornton is located about 10 miles north of downtown Denver.