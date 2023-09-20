UPDATE: Police arrest suspect accused of Wilmington bank robbery

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The suspect from Wednesday morning’s bank robbery at Wells Fargo near UNCW has been arrested.

Police identified the suspect at 30-year-old Eliot Watkins.

Watkins was arrested around 12:00 p.m. at a business in the 5100 block of Market Street.

“Anytime that a business is victimized it is very concerning to us as a police agency,” said Chief Donny Williams. “But when it comes to an individual committing a bank robbery, that is a situation that really garners the attention of law enforcement.”

Wilmington Police credit surveillance images with helping them catch Watkins.

According to the police report, Watkins walked into the Wells Fargo at 590 S. College Road just after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday and passed a note to an employee before eventually taking off on foot.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No bank employees were hurt.