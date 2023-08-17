Police searching for vehicle after woman injured in drive-by shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after responding to a shots fired call in Wilmington.

Just before 6:30, Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 4200 block of Lake Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the woman had been walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle approached, slowed down, and began firing.

She was taken to Novant Health NHRMC by EMS with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and the WPD is searching for the suspect vehicle, a white four-door sedan with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip via Tip 411 or call the WPD at (910) 343-3609.