Polls open for 2022 NC Primary Election

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina primary has arrived.

Polls are open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm on Election day, but if you are in line at 7:30 pm you will still be able to cast a ballot.

If you are curious as to where to go, you can find your polling place through the Voter Search on the NC State Board of Elections website.

Contests on the ballot include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state and local judges, district attorney, and county offices. In primaries, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose the ballot of any party that has a primary.

A large number of people took advantage of early voting, which ended on May 14.

576,285 people have voted so far. 290,233 were Democratic ballots, 284,572 were Republican ballots and 1,480 were nonpartisan ballots.

While most people aren’t typically laser focused on a primary, North Carolina has some high-profile races, including the race for two US Senate seats.

Rep. Tedd Budd, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is considered the favorite in the GOP race. Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory is Budd’s biggest competition.

On the Democratic side, former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will most likely advance to the general election.

Congressman Madison Cawthorn, who has made headlines the past month, is also running for re-election.