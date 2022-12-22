Popular holiday gifts selling at stores in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the countdown to Christmas continues, area stores are sharing what popular items shoppers are rushing to buy to give to their loved ones for the holidays.

WWAY checked in with some local stores to see what items are popular gift items this holiday season.

Christmas is just days away, big box stores, and locally owned small businesses in Wilmington are continuing to see a rush of shoppers buying last minute gifts.

Academy sports says the hottest item selling for kids are ride-ons, which are battery powered cars or jeeps.

Many outdoor items that might not have been in stock last year, are also drawing the attention of holiday shoppers.

“The biggest things that we’re selling right now are game cameras, ride-ons, a lot for outdoor enthusiasts. So, a lot of stuff for hunting and what not, apparel is going really well,” said Joe Diroma, Academy Sports + Outdoors logistics manager.

Blue Moon Gift Shops and its sister store Eclipse Artisan Boutique, saw a rush of customers looking to buy unique items made locally and regionally.

“Obviously jewelry, we sell a lot of jewelry, because it’s Christmas time. We sell a lot of our handmade kind of one of a kind holiday items, trees, any of our wall angels, ornaments. Anything that’s unique, one-of-a-kind, that’s different, that we only have during the holidays is the one thing that really flies out the door here,” said Melissa Hindle-Sherman, Eclipse Artisan Boutique manager.

Outside of handcrafted items for gifts, gourmet food items are also selling fast.

“To go meals, there’s cheesecakes, there’s bald head coffee, there’s jewelry, handmade jewelry, and then they have a gourmet shop, so it’s all kinds of little stocking stuffers for treats and –you know, local foods,” said Hindle-Sherman.

According to the National Retail Federation, the most popular items shoppers are buying this holiday season are clothing and accessories.