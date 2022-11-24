Popular Leland Christmas tree lot back while supplies last

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A staple of the holiday season is back in Brunswick County to help you get ready for Christmas.

This live Christmas tree lot is located behind Wendy’s in Leland near the entrance to Brunswick Forest on Highway 17.

Its hard to miss because there’s a giant inflatable “Santa.”

There is a variety of Frazier Fir and White Pine Christmas trees to choose from.

Patrick Tucker is the owner of Mahogany Rock Tree Farm located in Sparta, North Carolina, and Tucker plans to be out at the lot every day from 9am to 7pm until all the trees are sold.