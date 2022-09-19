Port City United touts success of its initiatives

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Port City United, also known as PCU, updated New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners during their meeting on Monday, about initiatives the department has underway and the community’s response to resources it offers.

The goal of “Port City United” is to identify and prevent violence from happening in the community.

The department touted the community’s response to its 24/7 call center, PCU Connect, saying so far they’ve received more than 1,000 calls.

The topic of some of the calls included employment assistance, financial assistance, and housing assistance.

Through partnerships with Communities In Schools, Leading Into New Communities, and Voyage. PCU currently has 22 community resource coordinators in seven New Hanover County Schools, working with students to increase academic success and promote life skills

“Six months kind of came here pretty fast, but as we look back at the work that we’ve been able to do for the past six months, it has been a rewarding feeling,” said Cedric Harrison, Port City United director.

Port City United has visited neighborhoods and has also hosted seven events and attended twelve events. It has also conducted 38 mediations with individuals and 8 group mediations.

Harrison said Port City United hopes to hire an additional six to 10 staff members by the next fiscal year to help as the department plans to expand its services.