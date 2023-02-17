Process underway to relocate Air Force plane in front of former Wilmington VFW building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Work to remove and relocate a landmark on Carolina Beach Road is now underway.

An Air Force training jet has been in front of the now former VFW Post 2573 for nearly 50 years. The building was sold last March, and is now under new ownership, which means the plane had to find a new home.

The plane is being moved to the American Legion in Midland, located east of Charlotte. The removal process was scheduled to begin today, but was delayed due to weather and will start tomorrow.

Kind of surreal, because I mean this is a landmark in Wilmington. Most people that are from here, not many of us left, –but they’re going to miss it. I’ve been talking to a lot of people, that’s like I can’t believe it’s leaving. It’s been here forever, so –you know it’s just kind of weird to see it go, it’s going to be weird not having the plane here,” said Scott Wallace, VFW Post 2573 commander.

The plane is expected to be ready to move and driven to its new home by Monday, February 20. The cost of relocation is around $15,000.