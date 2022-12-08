Proposed development for Wilmington riverfront is one step closer to fruition

Proximity at Dram Tree rendering (Photo: Cape Fear Development)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –A proposed development on Wilmington’s south riverfront that will have residential and commercial space, is one step closer to becoming reality.

The Wilmington Planning Commission voted in favor of rezoning 7.4 acres of land on Surry Street for the “Proximity at Dram Tree” project.

The project by Cape Fear Development includes two 4-story buildings, for more than 200 residential units, and more than 4,300 square feet of commercial space.

Developers also plan to install pathways and streetscape improvements, and a dock along the Cape Fear River.

If Wilmington City Council approves the project, developers would like to begin construction in the summer of 2023 and have work completed by winter of 2024.