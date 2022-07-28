Public hearing scheduled to discuss Pender County Schools’ $178 million bond

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A public hearing is scheduled for a multi-million-dollar bond requested by the county’s board of education, to help accommodate the district’s rapid growth.

The hearing will be held on Monday, during the commissioners meeting. In May, the board of education approved sending the $178-million bond request to the board of commissioners.

If passed, the bond will help fund the construction of two new schools, an elementary school… and a middle school along US 17 near the New Hanover County border.

It will also help build a new central office, a new bus maintenance office, and be used to renovate other schools to accommodate more students joining the district.

“$178 million, when you hear that figure, it is a huge number, and it will cost taxpayers money. There’s been a study, that money could fluctuate anywhere from, — I believe it’s 6 cents maybe up to say 16 cents, and that’s per 100 dollars, and what we’re trying to do with this money is secure the future of education here in Pender County,” said Bob Fankboner, Pender County Schools spokesman.

The public hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday at the Pender County Administration Building.