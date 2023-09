Public invited to push-in ceremony for new Carolina Beach fire truck

A new fire truck is being added (Photo: Carolina Beach Fire Department)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A special ceremony is taking place this weekend in Carolina Beach.

Everyone is invited to a push-in event for a brand new fire truck.

Rescue 21 will be put into service at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone interested in attending should head to 9 South Dow Road.