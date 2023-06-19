Pulp Road Fire grows to 16,500 acres, 10% contained

Pulp Road Fire estimated to be 16,000 acres in size (-Marion Caldwell, WWAY)

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — The Pulp Road Fire has grown to 16,500 acres and is now 10 percent contained.

On Sunday, firefighters conducted mop-up operations along the fire perimeter, mitigating snags, extinguishing smoldering pockets, and monitoring for spot fires. Dozer lines continue to be strengthened to the south and east.

Fire containment has been increased to 10%. Percent containment represents sections of the fire line that pose no escape risk without further action from firefighters.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened.

A Code Red air quality alert remains in effect for Brunswick County. Information on current air quality data for North Carolina is available at https://www.airnow.gov/.

NC Highway 211 is closed between Little Macedonia and Camp Branch roads. Updates to road closures surrounding the fire are at https://drivenc.gov/. Due to the wildfire, the Green Swamp Nature Preserve remains closed.

A “TFR” is in place effective 6/18/2023 at an altitude from the surface up to and including 2,500 feet, daily (24 hours) until further notice. Complete information is available at https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr2/list.html. Flying drones within a TFR area is unlawful. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts.

For information updates, visit https://www.ncforestservice.gov/fire_control/sit_report.htm. Subscribe to receive wildfire alerts and information from the N.C. Forest Service at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/NCFS/subscriber/new.