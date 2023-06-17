Pulp Road fire in Brunswick County grows to 11,500 acres

Brunswick County wildfire smoke continues to impact communities (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle / WWAY)

SUPPLY, NC (News Release) — As of 8 p.m., June 16, the Pulp Road Fire is estimated to be 11,500 acres following strategic firing operations.

Firefighting personnel are conducting these operations to bring the fire’s edge to the road system, which will help crews to better contain the fire.

Containment remains at 0%, and strategic firing operations will continue into tonight and while weather is favorable.

Local communities near the fire area may see significant glow from the fire overnight.

Significant smoke is expected for communities in and surrounding Brunswick County. Areas surrounding the Green Swamp Nature Preserve and northeast of Wilmington will experience the heaviest smoke impacts.

Highway 17 and other corridors could be impacted with substantial smoke, resulting in low visibility and challenging travel conditions overnight and into Saturday.

In the interest of safety, residents and commuters may want to consider allowing for extra travel time or plan to take alternate routes.

The N.C. Forest Service is mobilizing its Red Incident Management Team to take command of the Pulp Road Fire. Currently, operational resources working this fire include multiple engine and tractor plow strike teams as well as aircraft providing aerial support.

The public is reminded to keep drones away from wildfires. While drones provide unique opportunities for aerial video and imagery of wildfire activity, they are unauthorized. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time.

Due to the wildfire, the Green Swamp Nature Preserve remains closed.

For information updates, visit https://www.ncforestservice.gov/fire_control/sit_report.htm.