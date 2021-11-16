Questions about Medicare? An expert answers, shares resources on where to find help

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Growing older means being presented with new challenges and for some, that challenge is navigating Medicare.

Steve Snyder, a volunteer with the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), has been helping people maneuver through this challenge for six years at the New Hanover County Senior Resouce Center.

“Medicare is a health insurance program for senior citizens that you become eligible for at age 65 or if you’ve been on social security disability for two years,” Snyder said.

There are three different parts of Medicare. Part A is hospitalizations; Part B is outpatient services, like doctor’s visits and urgent care; and then there’s Part D, which is prescription drug coverage.

The open enrollment period began on October 15 and lasts through December 7.

During this time period, people can make changes to their Part D coverage and Medicare Advantage plans.

“We see changes from year to year. One of the things we do is encourage people to come into SHIIP and have their drug plans reevaluated,” Snyder said. “I know last year, for example, we saw hundreds of people and collectively saved people over a million dollars by switching them to other insurance plans.”

Something that changes frequently is the Medicare Advantage plans, which Snyder says isn’t really Medicare anymore because with those plans your coverage is managed by private insurance companies.

One thing is for certain, Snyder says Medicare is not a one size fits all and he has never seen two identical cases.

Plans can vary depending on your health conditions, age, and even your zip code.

It can be overwhelming when you’re getting advertisements in the mail, over the phone, and on TV.

Snyder says to not let those things overwhelm you and if you’re new to Medicare, don’t try to sign up by yourself and plan ahead.

“People who are new to Medicare, they’re turning 65, that’s where people can make some really, really serious mistakes that can have long-term consequences,” Snyder said. “So anybody turning 65, a couple of months before their 65th birthday they should come and see us.”

There are several free resources available to help people through this process.

To book an appointment with SHIIP at the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center, call (910) 798-6442.

Snyder said a limited number of appointments are available through the remainder of the open enrollment period, but they have plenty of availability after December 7.

If you are not making an appointment but would like information on Medicare, call (910) 620-6714.

If you are unable to book an appointment at the Senior Resource Center before the open enrollment period ends on December 7, call the North Carolina Department of Insurance at (855) 408-1212.

Snyder said to be prepared to wait if you call this line, but once you get through the counselors at the state level are very knowledgeable and will be a great help.

The Senior Resource Center offers several other free resources, from free tax filing in the spring to other community-oriented events like workout classes.

For more information, you can call the mainline at (910) 798-6400, visit their website, or drop by at 2222 South College Road.