Reaction to Columbus County Commissioners terminating service contract with Lake Waccamaw EMS

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Commissioners voted to terminate its service contract with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary, also known as Lake Waccamaw EMS.

This is one week after a Whiteville restaurant alleges the agency’s chief made offensive remarks.

Columbus County Commissioners voted 6 to 1 to terminate the service contract with the agency. The county did not give a reason for their decision.

The decision comes nearly a week after staff members at San Jose Mexican Restaurant in Whiteville accused Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary Chief, Shannon Worrell, of making racist and homophobic statements after a disagreement with staff regarding a gratuity added to his and his companions’ receipts.

“He started getting a little mad, started saying some racial slurs towards my staff, me, just going on –like a little rampage, just mad about the tip that was added,” said Adan Velasquez, “San Jose” manager.

“We did have a discrepancy about a bill, which led to some arguments from both sides, that in my opinion got out of hand, which I have immediately reached out to apologize to the person that I could make contact to, and offered an apology to them and the entire staff there,” said Shannon Worrell, former Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary Chief.

According to San Jose Manager Adan Velasquez, that interaction was caught on surveillance video. The video was given to the county manager the morning of the county commissioners meeting on Monday, August 1.

Velasquez said he was pleased with the commissioners’ decision to terminate its service contract with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary.

“Even though they haven’t said anything about it or what happened here, I think it is connected and it has something to do that happened here with him. Just the way he acted was unacceptable. He’s a public figure, he should be taking a leader role, so like –it’s just not a way to act,” said Velasquez.

Shannon Worrell has since resigned from his position as Chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire And Rescue Auxiliary. Worrell says he is not racist or homophobic, and hopes the agency will not be severely impacted by the allegations made against him.

“That was me, not the department. It was not a department event, it was not a departmental function, and I don’t understand why other people have to lose their job, they’re livelihood, they’re desire to take care of the community, because of a potential mistake that I made,” said Worrell.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Lake Waccamaw EMS says they have not had any contact with county administration regarding the service contract being terminated.

“I am awaiting a phone call, where Mr. Madden told me last night during a conversation that he would be reaching out to me today. I know they have a lot on their plate. A lot of decisions to make, I’m not questioning them by no means. I’m awaiting their phone call to see where we’re at” said Worrell.

According to a press release from Columbus County Administration today, in 90 days the contract with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary will be terminated.

Columbus County Emergency Services has coordinated with other emergency medical service providers to ensure there’s no lapse of service in the Lake Waccamaw area, or the district for which Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary contracted to provide services.

Heather Sasser has assumed the role of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary.