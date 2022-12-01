Reaction to large law enforcement presence at two high schools after ‘swatting’ prank call

(Photo: WWAY)

CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — A large presence of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to hoax active shooter calls also known as “swatting” at two schools in the Cape Fear Area on Thursday, December 1. Similar incidents also occurring on the same day across the state.

New Hanover High School in Wilmington and East Bladen High School near Elizabethtown were on lockdown after sheriff’s offices there received calls reporting an active shooting incident at or near the high schools.

There were no gunshots, and no one was injured at either school.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Bladen County Sheriff’s Office both confirming the calls were “swatting” incidents.

One New Hanover High School parent expressed her concerns about the incidents.

“I don’t care if this is a prank or whatever. It’s not cool, it’s not funny. The clear book bags, I get, — but I’d rather see that funding go towards something else, that’s going to stop this from happening over and over again,” said Alli Dawson, parent.

Sheriff deputies, state troopers, police, and U.S. Marshals responded to both schools in during the lockdowns.

During the time New Hanover High School was locked down, Williston Middle School and International School at Gregory were also locked down.

New Hanover County Schools said it will be offering counseling services to students, understanding the traumatic nature of the incident.

New Hanover County Schools also thanked law enforcement for their fast response to New Hanover High School, and communication with the district’s new executive director of school safety, during the incident.

“We’re never perfect, we’re going to take every opportunity to get more perfect, and as soon as I’m done here. We’re going back in here with school leaders and we’re going to hot wash this event. We’re going to look at what went right, what went better, and how we can improve, because keeping our students safe is of course our top priority,” said Josh Smith, New Hanover County Schools spokesman.

“Swatting” is when a prank call is made to emergency services in an attempt to get a large number of armed police officers to a specific location.

“We have a number that came back through to a different state not in North Carolina. I asked the SBI to try to help us try to pinpoint it. It is a Class A felony, making a false report of mass violence on educational property, and carries a 4 to 25 months in prison, and if found guilty a person can be ordered to pay restitution for interruption of normal activity,” said Jim McVicker, Bladen County Sheriff.

According to the North Carolina Information Sharing and Analysis Center, that works with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to address terrorism and criminal activity by sharing information, it is aware of more than twelve schools where hoax active shooter threats were made this week. Which includes: