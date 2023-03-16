Reaction to President Biden’s executive order on gun background checks

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Some gun shop owners are speaking out about President Joe Biden’s executive order this week, aimed at reducing gun violence.

The executive order instructs Attorney General Merrick Garland to increase background checks and release more information about federally licensed firearms dealers who violate the law.

It also directs federal agencies to improve public awareness, and promote the use of “red-flag” laws.

Gun shop owner Dane Britt says the executive order doesn’t change what they’re already doing when it comes to background checks on anyone who wants to buy a firearm, pistol purchase, or a concealed carry permit.

Dane Britt, DB private training: “There’s really no difference. I think this is one of those situations, where some of our officials are a little out of touch with what’s going on in the real world, and we’re already doing all these background checks, and we’re already having to do all of these things with permits and things already. So, nothing will really change on the ground level. It will all be the same business as usually.”

Biden’s executive order does not change government policy. It directs federal agencies to confirm compliance with existing laws and procedures.