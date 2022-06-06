Red Cross helping residents displaced by accidental fire at Mill Creek apartments

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Nearly a dozen people and their pets have been displaced after an apartment fire in Wilmington on Sunday.

The fire at an apartment building on Mill Creek Court on Sunday has officially been ruled accidental by the Fire Marshal’s office. The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, 11 other residents, and their pets were displaced.

Cally Edwards with the American Red Cross says the organization is helping those evacuated from their homes.

“When we come to the house fire that night, as the fire truck are starting to roll away, our responders are on scene meeting with those families, and a lot of people don’t realize that that’s what the red cross does each and every day. Especially here in eastern North Carolina,” said Cally Edwards, Eastern NC, American Red Cross communications director.

They are the helping the displaced residents with shelter, food, toiletries, and health services.

“They are meeting with the effected individuals and families and discussing what their immediate needs are and how the Red Cross can help,” said Edwards.

Mental health services are also being provided, as the displaced residents recover from the disaster of the fire.

“None of these people thought it would happen to them yesterday, either, and it did, and so we actually have volunteers that are mental health trained volunteers, that are available to help speak with the families about that emotional support that they might need in the days ahead as they make this transition to their new normal,” said Edwards.

Fire officials say the person who was taken to the hospital was trapped on the second-floor balcony, along with their two pets. That person is expected to recover.