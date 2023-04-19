Report: Wilmington drivers may be paying more for maintenance due to poor road conditions

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Drivers in Wilmington are paying more for car maintenance due to poor road conditions, according to a study.

A report from TRIP, which is a national transportation research nonprofit, found 16 percent of roads in Wilmington are in poor condition and 25 percent are mediocre, with only 37 percent of roads in good condition. This is resulting in drivers spending more than $500 annually on car maintenance.

Rocky Moretti, director of policy and research for TRIP, says congestion is also costing Wilmington drivers.

“The annual cost of traffic congestion for the average Wilmington area driver is $646 annually as a result of losing 26 hours stuck in traffic and wasting 11 gallons of fuel,” Moretti said.

Last year, NCDOT spent $656 million on the preservation of roads and highways, $341 million short of the $997 million annual investment recommended by NCDOT.

The report also found 3 percent of bridges in the Wilmington area are in poor condition, compared to 7 percent statewide.

In 2022 NCDOT spent $371 million on bridge preservation, $39 million short of the $410 million annual investment recommended.

“We are a county surrounded by bodies of water, which requires bridges to keep us connected to the mainland, all of which require regular maintenance and upkeep,” Wilmington Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Natalie English said. “The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, which is beyond its 50-year lifespan, is a critical connection to the NC State Ports at Wilmington, to the workforce that commutes into Wilmington, and to the visitors that fuel our tourism economy. A replacement is our top infrastructure priority and is not included in the current State Transportation Improvement Program. We must identify additional funding to make it a reality.”

